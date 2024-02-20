The price to pay to see Adele in Munich also goes down badly with fans

The announcement that Adele is coming to Munich (Germany) for ten extraordinary concerts next August has delighted fans of the British singer. However, a large number were disillusioned when they got to know the ticket prices during the pre-sale on February 7. The price to pay to be able to hear an interpreter Someone Like You BFM TV reports this Thursday that the fact was considered excessive by many.

When the price list was announced, shocked reactions multiplied on social networks. Certainly, Adele’s concerts scheduled for August 2, 3, 9, 10, 14, 16, 23, 24, 30 and 31 are not part of the tour. To see the singer in Europe, there are no other opportunities than this show in Germany because the Englishwoman only performs in Las Vegas, where she is staying until next June.

1,152.50 euros for a VIP seat

The fact is that you have to pay at least 74.90 euros for a place far from the stage of the open air arena, a room that can seat 80,000 spectators. Depending on the categories and locations, the price of a classic seat can reach 419.90 euros. The VIP offer offers up to 1,152.50 euros per person. Internet users have not failed to condemn this pricing policy.

Who can still afford such prices? It’s crazy. Frankly, I can’t afford it and don’t want to. It’s a rip-off. Why do stars like Ed Sheeran charge so little and others charge so much?

Some have compared it to other artists whose concert tickets are considered more affordable. “Why do stars like Ed Sheeran ask for so little money while others charge so much? », asked user X (ex-Twitter). However, the prices did not stop people from rushing for the precious sesame seeds. A virtual queue of 270,000 enthusiasts was recorded when tickets went on sale.