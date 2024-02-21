JVTech News The performance of the iPhone 16 will be impressive in a very specific area that Apple wants to highlight to start its next revolution.

“Biggest iPhone Update” Coming From Apple! Artificial intelligence will be at the heart of Apple’s future smartphones and it risks a small revolution.

Apple is preparing big things for its iPhone 16

For seven years now, every new iPhone model has been equipped with a special processor that makes machine learning models incredibly fast and simple: the “neural engine”. This element creates an artificial intelligence accelerator designed specifically for machine learning by Apple. Although the number of computing cores has not changed since the iPhone 12, its performance has steadily improved over the generations. however, A recent report suggests a major breakthrough for the upcoming iPhoneEspecially in the context of neural engines.

indeed, The new A18 processor should see a significant increase in the number of cores of its neural engine, thus going from 16 to an as yet undetermined quantity. But that’s not all: The future M4 processor intended for the Mac will also benefit from a more powerful neural engineAccording to information from Economic Daily News . Information that supports Words by Mark Gurman Which is expecting iOS 18 “iPhone’s Biggest Update”. The system may have generative AI technology that should “Improving how Siri and the Messages app can answer questions and auto-complete sentences”.

Improvements that will not be retroactive?

This hardware upgrade is important, as a more capable neural engine will provide increased capabilities for AI and machine learning tasks. This improvement is all the more necessary with the possible arrival of iOS 18, which according to rumors should offer, Generative AI features for apps like Siri, Shortcuts, Messages and Apple Music. Additionally, earlier rumors suggest that some of these will have generative AI features Available on iPhone 16 only – Due to the improved neural engine.

Photo credit: Apple

As we explained above, The report did not specify the exact number of cores of this new special processor, although a significant increase is expected, with at least 32 cores. Note that a similar technological leap has already taken place with the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, which offer a neural engine with 8 cores, while previous models only had 2. As for the artificial intelligence related features, Apple plans to reveal some of them at the upcoming WWDC., its annual conference dedicated to developers that usually takes place in June. So, although the official release of the iPhone 16 is planned for September 2024, Apple fans will be able to get a taste of the upcoming technological advancement this summer.