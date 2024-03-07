Helldivers 2 dev clarifies first balance patch

Helldivers 2 players are in the midst of a post-patch meta shift, as developers defend recent weapon nerfs.

Helldivers 2 just received its first major balance patch which also introduced new mechanics including dangerous weather conditions. After requesting to strengthen the most common weapon “fun” Of the game, players’ prayers have been answered with significant improvements to Flamethrower.

However, all is not rosy for the struggling helldivers. A nerf to the popular railgun has seen some players react, lovingly slicing through enemy armor with the meta’s darling.

Responding to the discourse surrounding the patch, Helldivers 2 product testing lead Patrick Lasota provided some rationale for the recent changes. In a blog post for Arrowhead, they detailed the decision process.

Arrowhead Game Studio

“Since the game came out, I’ve seen a lot of people saying ‘don’t nerf, just buff’ and other similar thoughts. However, as a designer, I can tell you that it’s not a good idea, but I understand where that feeling comes from,” Lasota explained. “Too often in the gaming industry, the core fantasy and what makes a weapon enjoyable and fun is ignored in the name of balance.”

“I think players are afraid of nerfs, because it spoils the concept of the weapon, spoils their fun,” Lasota continued. “It’s very important for us to proceed with caution so as not to spoil the fantasy and the fun when we screw things up.”

According to Arrowhead, Helldivers 2 is the team’s goal “To offer you a wide range of weapon choices, where each rifle has a use and no one is strictly superior to the other”. Presence of weapons “Indispensable” And YouTube videos calling the railgun ‘the best weapon in the game’ were alarming.

“It’s significantly advanced in terms of safety of use and convenience, requires no backpack or support to be effective, and requires no risk to take out much larger armored targets.” Lasota said. Strengthening other weapons to this extent seems antithetical to what makes fighting for the galaxy in Helldivers 2 so much fun.

Arrowhead Game Studio

“It is very important for us to proceed with caution so as not to spoil the fantasy and the fun when we panic.” Lasota called. “We hope that you, our players, will let us know when we inadvertently cross that line.”

As to whether the line has already been crossed, it’s currently unclear, but it’s good to know that the team is receptive to criticism. Given how fresh this latest patch is, it’s probably a little early to panic.