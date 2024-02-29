Prisoner of the snow for forty years, this mysterious backpack is still looking for its owner – Ouest-France evening edition

In late September 2023, during an expedition to the Arcozan Glacier in Occitanie, a mysterious backpack was found by a team of scientists and members of the Pyrenees Arrigioes Regional Natural Park. But who could it possibly be?

Almost five months have passed since this strange discovery. Lost in the depths of the Ariège, trapped under the snow, a backpack was found in September 2023, in the heart of the Arcozan Glacier, next to Mont Véliers in Cousarence. The object was found during a scientific expedition made up of members of the Erie Pyrenees Regional Natural Park, glaciologists, guides, surveyors, volunteers and young people in training.

Lost for forty years

Its contents indicated that the backpack had been waiting in its ice prison for nearly forty years. “There was a medicine box, a mustard tube from those years, a balaclava, the fashionable balaclava at the time…” Mathieu Krug, director of the Ariz Pyrenees Natural Park, details in a column for a French regional daily. This dispatch . “The hiking bag is neon pink, like it was done in 1980. There was a rope, a spoon, a heater, even a survival blanket…”

Some hypotheses

After the publication of this article, the Ariz Pyrenees Natural Park was the target of various requests from potential owners of the bag. This dispatch. First a man, disturbed by the discovery, recounted the day he lost his backpack in a crevasse on the same glacier in 1986. But upon investigation, the description doesn’t seem to fit. Clear the track.

Another hypothesis was presented by a resident of the Ossau valley, in the Pyrenees-Atlantique. The woman allegedly told the park director the story of a fatal accident that occurred in late July 1981, at Mount Velier, during a mountain camp run by the Jesuits. According to her, the 38-year-old volunteer in this regard then fell down and lost his life. Could this bag be his? The evidence is still too thin to be used conclusively, and this pathway has also been ruled out.

To this day, the research is still relevant. Matthew Krug clarified to the daily that “The backpack is still in (his) possession. Since late October, the calls have stopped and its owner is still a mystery. » However, he hopes so “New People Appearing” To find out the truth behind this funny invention.