The studio behind this big 2023 flop insists. According to him, this FPS will become a cult like “Dead Space”!

The success of a game is never certain, even if it is good, backed by a big structure, given a substantial budget and big names in the industry are there for the credits. Sometimes it just takes a missed presentation, an overloaded schedule, or a lapse in judgment, and everything falls apart. Last year, one of the victims was named Immortals of Avium.

The year 2023, if it was dramatic for the workers of the video game industry, was exceptional in terms of releases. From Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom through Resident Evil 4, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Octopeth Travelers 2, Diablo IV or even Baldur’s Gate III and Street Fighter 6 remakes, there was something. Let’s mention everyone Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, Lies of P, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Hi-Fi Rush, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Chants of Cenaar, Dredge, Sea of ​​Stars, Pikmin 4 and Tchia For a non-exhaustive overview of the year 2023 density. Amidst all these outings, A game published by Electronic Arts, went almost unnoticed.

The title is none other than Immortals of Avium, an FPS focusing on magic and a new fantasy universe. Launched on August 22 and developed by Ascendant Studios, Immortals of Avium had it all. But average to good received only mixed reception. For our part, we appreciated the immersion, the dialogue between the characters, the rhythm and the nervousness of the fights, but More reserved, readability or writing about the life brought into this new world. Overall, Immortal of Avium seemed to lack a distinctive element to stand out from the crowd. title Didn’t work out commercially, but that wasn’t lost on Brett Robbins, director of the title. In an interview with GamesIndustry, The former creative director on Dead Space explains that context has a lot to do with it In Failure of Immortals of Avium:

When we were preparing for the launch, we knew there would be a lot of people. It was a very unusual year. Zelda was out, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was out a bit before us. And as we approached the launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 suddenly appeared before us. This one, more than any other, seemed unexpected. We knew we had Armored Core 6 coming out the same week we were worried about, and Starfield was coming out about 10 days after us. We were sandwiched between a lot of different big games, or games from really big studios. We just got lost in the noise… it was a killer sequence of big games and we were a new studio, people didn’t know who we were.

Avium’s Immortal: Delayed Success? The director believes

Immortal of Avium was scheduled for July, but was pushed back slightly for tweaking purposes. Robbins recognizes that If the game was better, the timing was worse Along with Baldur’s Gate 3 and Shadow of the Starfield. However, the director refuses to give up and thinks that Immortals of Avium Can get long term successAs an example of the case of Dead Space in 2008, the first in its name:

You just never know how it will turn out. Maybe we could have pushed the release to February 2024 and, suddenly, seen Helldivers 2 eating our lunch. The story of the Immortals has yet to be written. I was the creative director of Dead Space, and people searched for it for years. I think Amar will do the same.

While there is no guarantee that the Ascendant title will enjoy the success it deserves, it should be noted, like the games industry, that Game sales spiked between November and January during big promotions and release of major updates. The fact is that the studio, which is working on a new project, is Fired 45% of its employees following poor results From Immortals of Avium. Only the future will prove Brett Robbins right or wrong.