The PC Game Pass Challenge continues on League of Legends

After a week of Valorant challenges and a hilarious final showmatch, it’s time to move on to the next season. PC Game Pass Challenge. Get ready to jump into the Summoner’s Rift, as the rest of the competition unfolds League of Legends. As was the case previously, there is Lots of prizes to win To your best!

As a reminder, this edition of GPC offers a brand new formula. The year is divided into several seasons – lasting a whole week and ending with a special evening on the ZeratoR channel – during which you are invited Complete solo and cooperative challenges from home. As you complete quests, you gain experience points, which are required for completion Go up the rankings and hope Win one of the prizes Put in a play.

Note that you must be registered on the Game Pass Challenge website to participate and you need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass PC.

The second season of this Game Pass Challenge will be played on another Riot Games title, none other League of Legends. So prepare for battle! you will have From 6 to 13 April To prove your worth and complete as many challenges as possible. The list isn’t available yet, but the wait won’t be long, knowing that it will be revealed 5 April. We will make sure to keep you informed at that time.

related to The closing eventWe already know that will happen April 18. On the program, a new “War of the CEOs” Meanwhile ZeratoR will face another CEO, whose identity is a mystery for the moment.

