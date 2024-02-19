“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time”, Fortnite players are buzzing with thoughts from the announcement of a huge collaboration with Disney

Here’s the big news this week in the video game industry: Disney just injected less than $1.5 billion into Epic Games, and more specifically in its flagship game Fortnite. A colossal and surprising investment. Now the global cartoon giant is making inroads into video games, and aims to promote its flagship license through other means. Of course, some productions like Disney’s Dreamlight Valley have already done so. Now, Fortnite players are eager to know what form this partnership will take!

“Does this mean I’m going to see Mickey Mouse?”

Shortly after the announcement of Disney’s investment, Fortnite players reacted strongly on social networks. Many enjoy imagining characters from the Fortnite studio, such as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy or even Elsa, Jasmine or Rapunzel. Many users have commented on the idea. “I can’t wait to get the noscope from Elsa”One writes, “A buzz lightyear skin would be nice”, said another. Disney fans do not lack imagination, and Also imagine new game modeswhich will feature the protagonists of the studio’s stories.

What will happen then?

It is important to remember Fortnite already has several Marvel and Disney skins, Including multiple iterations of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and many others. Fans can expect more to come over time, especially when it comes to Star Wars, Marvel, Indiana Jones and other franchises where we can expect to see handgun fire.

But these cosmetics were (now) mainly made with Marvel heroes in mind, and No cooperation “unlikely” Has not seen the light of day. The partnership between Disney and Epic Games could go even further. While fans are unlikely to see Mickey Mouse make an appearance in the game, Epic has hinted that there are plans to add new aspects to the game. We look forward to seeing what this investment means for Fortnite. One thing is (almost) certain, Mini is unlikely to pick up a weapon!