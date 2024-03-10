LEGO Fortnite kits are proving to be unpopular in more ways than one

Epic Games revealed purchasable LEGO Fortnite kits during an update that took longer than usual, prompting backlash from fans.

The reveal of the LEGO Fortnite kits was not well received by some players, for reasons other than the simple fact that Fortnite users would have to pay to access the kits. Ranging from 1,900 to 2,500 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), although it is possible to earn V-Bucks without paying real money by playing PVE Save the World Mode or Battle Mode Royale in the Free Pass, the fastest way to do this is to use the kit for $1 and There will be $100 worth of V-bucks to buy (with $100 corresponding to approximately 100 V-bucks).

In addition to this in-game monetization, LEGO Fortnite is free. Some see this introduction of the kits as an acceptable price, with one player writing on X that they are “not at all upset about seeing these LEGO kits for purchase.”

“This game is great fun and completely free, and I’m more than happy to support it and make new versions of it,” he continues. “Thank you so much and I look forward to loads more!” »

However, based on the reactions on X, Instagram and Reddit, this guy seems to be in the minority. In fact, a general discussion post on Reddit complaining about the purchasable kits received nearly 300 upvotes and hundreds of comments discussing the problems people were having with the proposed update.

“I’d rather buy a real LEGO set than a digital one”

It’s always difficult when a free game starts introducing monetization in the beginning. Fortnite, and by extension LEGO Fortnite, is a free-to-play game that makes money by charging for Season Battle Passes, skins, and other in-game options. However, paying for building kits is a relatively new concept in all Fortnite modes. , other game mods typically choose to offer content as part of a package when paying for a Battle Pass.

The difference wasn’t missed by LEGO Fortnite players, with a text on the LEGO Fortnite Instagram announcing the new feature: “They (may have) just added kits to the battle pass or something. Now the item shop will be full of jam tracks and LEGO kits.”

The fear that these kits are a sign of increasingly purchasable content also seems to be shared by users of X and Reddit.

Bad idea, if you want money why not just do battle pass for Lego Fortnite. Building all new structure kits behind a paywall will slowly kill the game. They are not licensed kits either. -Gerogerogero (@Gerogerogero1) March 8, 2024

With a minimum kit cost equivalent to $19, some players feel that there should be a physical equivalent to making a kit instead of being completely digital. A Reddit user commented: “Yes. I’d rather buy a real LEGO set than a digital set at these prices. And even this is limited to LEGO Fortnite Survival, not UEFN or d “other game modes”, over 100 for this scenario Received upvotes. Physical LEGO Fortnite sets are rumored to be available later this year, though there doesn’t appear to be a physical art counterpart for these sets. Definite construction at this stage.

I could justify the prices if they came with actual lego sets, but not just for the play stuff. – Hip Discovery (@HipDiscovery) March 7, 2024

“This game is officially dead,” another person agreed on Instagram. “Locking new content behind paywalls when the game is starved for new content on top of insanely high complexity server issues and a long list of other issues that just haven’t been addressed yet. Ridiculous.

»I will only invest in this mod when the bugs/glitches/crashes are fixed»

Indeed, the fact that the update that introduced LEGO Fortnite kits had the longest downtime period for any batch of new content shows that paying for content that causes problems is a tough pill to swallow for some players. Lego Fortnite was down for 19 hours to implement the latest content update, while it usually takes around two hours.

When the content arrived, some players only saw a blue screen instead of the new LEGO Fortnite kits, as in the tweet embedded below.

“I love spending in Fortnite, but… I’ll only invest in this mod if I see improvements to the metagame and bugs/glitches/crashes, especially when the sets are so expensive,” pointed out one person on Reddit. Even those who are used to paying for game content are not on board with this latest update from Epic Games.

