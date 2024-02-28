Mbappé at Real, incredible response from Atlético

Now there is no doubt that Kylian Mbappé will join Real Madrid next season. Enough to make meringue even more powerful in Europe and Spain. However, their Madrid rivals welcomed the transfer with both hands.

Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid, a match made in heaven for a couple destined for success. The biggest club in the world plays alongside one of the three best players on the planet, making Madrid fans dream big. It is very different for fans of other clubs. Already impressive with his Bellingham-Vinicius-Rodrigo trio, Real risk going unbeaten with a player with 52 goals in the 2023 calendar year. In La Liga, where Real Madrid are the undisputed leaders this season, smaller teams are already shaking off rivals. Says the title will be unattainable in the coming years.

Atlético Madrid thinks about La Liga above all else

However, Atletico Madrid were more optimistic than expected. By the voice of its president Enrique Cerezo, the Spanish capital is already delighted with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, the great rival of the White House. Not long ago, it was the club of Madrid suburbs Getafe that hailed this future arrival of a world star. No matter if the competition gets stronger, the arrival of a star like the Frenchman benefits all clubs in La Liga and ultimately the Spanish Championship.

” I think a player with a good profile comes to the Spanish Championship and he is always good for the Championship, whatever team he plays for, whether he plays in Madrid, Barcelona or Cordoba. Having players like Mbappe is always important for La Liga. It is great that it is coming », he told the Iberian media. Given the importance of local TV rights in current football, having a player, and especially a well-known personality like Mbappé, is a huge asset to help La Liga close the financial gap with the Premier League.