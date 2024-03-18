The new aid finances 15,000 euros of work for millions of French people





The new aid that appears on January 1, 2024 makes it possible to finance work over 15,000 euros. Ceiling, eligibility conditions… here’s what you need to know.

Replacing your bathtub with an Italian shower, motoring your shutters or automating your home’s lighting system are all tasks that can be done thanks to the new assistance that appeared on January 1, 2024. What is important is that eligible people occupy the accommodation they are requesting work as their main residence.

In addition to the examples already cited, assistance may also apply to the installation of access ramps or grab bars, to the installation of raised toilets or stair lifts. This is logical as this aid was initiated by the government with the aim of preventing falls. So it works to encourage people to stay at home, with the aim of reducing the number of declines among seniors by 20% by 2025.

The assistance is intended for a fairly broad audience including all people aged 70 years and above as well as people with disabilities, irrespective of their age, with a disability rate of 50% or more or eligible for Disability Compensation Benefit (PCH). Other potential beneficiaries: 60 to 69 year olds with early loss of autonomy justifying a GIR level of 1 to 6. Hence all existing levels of dependency in Aggir grid are concerned.

The amount of assistance can go up to 50% or 70% of the cost of the work, depending on the household’s resources, up to a work limit of €22,000 excluding tax. Concretely, it can therefore finance up to 15,400 euros of work. To avail this assistance called ‘Ma Prime Adept’, you have to submit a file on the Anah website, the National Housing Agency responsible for providing it, or submit your paper file to the local delegation.

With the completion of the diagnosis of autonomy at home, individual support is provided. The guide also helps in assembling the file and inspecting the work. An occupational therapist may also be present to clearly identify the necessary arrangements.

Note that this unique housing adaptation assistance replaced the following assistance on January 1, 2024: “Living Easy” assistance delivered by Anah Assistance from the National Old Age Insurance Fund (Cnav) for elderly and home adaptation Tax credits for certain types of work Are given.