Several Superdry stores in the west of France closed permanently overnight

Regulars of the Superdry clothing brand have been surprised to find the doors of their favorite stores closed since early March in many cities. The regional daily press reported on these surprising closures in several cities, particularly in the west: Rennes, Brest, La Roche-sur-Yon, Langueux, Lorient, Saint-Malo, Le Havre Level and Angers, followed by Angers, likewise, according to September. Western France. But Bourges, teaches us Republican Barry.

In Langueux, near Saint-Brieuc, three store employees learned of the permanent closing of their store on March 1, twenty-five minutes earlier. According to our colleagues at Western France, they still don’t know the reason for their dismissal. “We are saddened by such a cruel end, we did not expect it,” explains an employee.

Tough times for ready-to-wear

Not all stores listed are operated by the same company. It is superlong in the west, for example Motherwest in Borges. All are experiencing financial difficulties, as are many ready-to-wear brands, which are facing intense competition from online sales. Camaïeu, recently, paid the price.

British clothing brand Superdry, which has been hit by sluggish sales, suggested in late January that it was exploring “some significant cost-cutting options”. Superdry “expects to achieve savings of more than 40 million pounds during this financial year, higher than the initial objective of 35 million pounds”, continues the company, which explains that it is reacting to “recent press estimates” on the question.

The brand announced in late December that its results would be weighed down by a “difficult retail market and an unusually mild autumn”.