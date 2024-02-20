An LR MP uses TikTok to condemn fast fashion: News

LR Deputy for Loire Antoine Vermorel-Marques plays with the code of influencers on the social network TikTok to denounce the abuse of fast fashion, condemning the ultra-fast renewal of clothing lines that some brands practice.

How can we deal with the ultra-fast textile industry known as fast fashion? using its own communication code. LR deputy Antoine Vermorel-Marques has taken this decision, explains 20 minutes. On the social network TikTok, the elected official considers himself an influencer and thus denounces the Chinese brand Sheen, often criticized and accused of encouraging forced labor and overconsumption of Uyghurs.

In a video posted on February 12, Lauer MP Shane pretends to unpack the order and comments on the products received, such as what influencers can do. “These shoes are so warm, so classy, ​​they’ve been treated with phthalates: a substance that’s an endocrine disruptor that can make us all sterile”The MP suggests those who intersperse his videos with images of the TikTok influencer, iamm_mae.e, whom he mocks. “All Sheen products are imported by plane, they are twenty times more polluting than by boat”He also condemns the MP in his video.

Behind the TikTok campaign, a proposed law

Antoine Vermorel-Marques wants to propose legislation “Aim to create fast fashion out of fashion thanks to bonus-malus system”, can we read it on the distributed document. As indicated world, he introduced his bill on Tuesday, February 13. The text will then be discussed during March “Transparency Week at the National Assembly”. Companies that offer more than a thousand new items per day will be subject to certain restrictions, such as a fine of 5 euros on all products. And vice versa, those who respect the environment will get a bonus. For Antoine Vermorel-Marques, the subject he defends addresses both “To the right rather than the left, because it’s about reindustrialization and ecological compromise“, he explains the world.