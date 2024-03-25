More than 600 municipalities will be reclassified as tight zones

The economy minister and his counterpart responsible for housing announced on Friday the reclassification of more than 600 municipalities in the tight zone. This will enable 1.8 million people to benefit from zero interest loans to purchase new housing.

Facing increasing tensions in the housing market, particularly in certain areas of France, Bruno Le Maire and the Minister of Housing, Guillaume Kasbarian, announced the government’s intention to move forward with “. Changes in administrative zoning for nearly 800 municipalities “The new classification, to be submitted to the elected officials for approval, to the nearly 3.5 million French people living in these municipalities” Benefit from new systems or improvements to existing systems to access housing “

In the proposed program, “ More than 600 municipalities will be able to join the tight zone, and 1.8 million French people will thus be able to access zero-rate loans for new housing or temporary rental housing. », indicates the press release issued by the two ministries. ” In 200 other municipalities, the stress level will be increased, which will allow a better financial balance of the projects. », it is also noted.

The list of concerned municipalities was announced in June

So the projected development is related to two systems, namely “ Zero-rate loans for new construction, starting in 2024, only concern areas considered under pressure (classified in zone B1, A or A bis), and intermediate rental housing, whose rent is 15% below market 10 . Prices thanks to public assistance, and which can only be produced in stressed areas », recalls the government press release.

Regional and departmental prefects have already been instructed, the press release suggests, to conduct consultations ” In parallel with the ongoing debates around decentralization, with local elected officials to develop the list to reflect the reality of the regions. “The final list of municipalities that will be reclassified will appear during the month of June, the government has announced, meaning it will be called only after the consultation ends, the deadline of which is set for the end of next May.

More than 200 municipalities have been reclassified as part of this administrative zoning change in October 2023. This has enabled about 5 million people concerned to improve their situation in terms of access to housing. ” This development is part of the government’s policy to increase the supply of available housing, in close collaboration with local elected officials, and complement the designation of 22 regions committed to contract housing (30,000 housing units) for intermediate rental housing. (75,000 housing units) or relaunch of bank credit for attachment and rental investment », concludes the press release.