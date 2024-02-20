The most effective motivation to eliminate toxins

Like the lungs, kidneys, and skin, the liver is classified as a filter organ, playing a central role in removing waste and toxins.

as’A key element of the detoxification systemLiver actively participates detoxification Accumulated “By cleaning the liver, we stimulate its natural functions, thus improving digestion, regulating metabolism and strengthening the immune system,” Alexandra Kouklevsky, naturopath and energy therapist explains. Also helps detoxify your liver “To improve energy, a Beautiful skin and reduces excess sebum, reduces bad breath, reduces hormonal imbalance, a More efficient transportation, To improve the functioning of liver dependent organs like thyroid, pancreas, brain, skin, kidney… To improve digestion of emotions like depression, anger, jealousy, resentment.To improve T Development of positive emotions such as willpower, courage, confidence, contentment, contentment, enthusiasm, cooperation, acceptance and surrender” According to Sophie Benaby, Micro Nutrition Expert and Ayurveda Practitioner.

Favored plants with choleretic properties

After an intense period for the liver (party, abuse of food, etc.) or when your body makes you feel it (heaviness, Flatulence), you can support liver function by using the plant in the form of an infusion. “It would be good to turn to plants with choleretic properties (active plant ingredients). Promotes bile secretion in order by liver Fat digestion) and or cholagogues (active ingredients cause bile to evacuate to the intestine) or hepato-protective”, continues Jérôme Poiraud, Naturopath and President of OMNES. For example: Rosemary, Artichokesorigin of Dandelionburdock root, milk thistle, fumitory… is most classically recommended for the liver.

► To prepare them as an infusion, place the plant in a pan of cold water (one teaspoon of plant per cup of water). Simmer with lid on (pre-boiling stage). Turn off the heat and leave to infuse covered for 10 minutes. Strain and serve hot.

Also think about the seeds you have in the kitchen

In Ayurveda, Sophie Benabi offers two inspirations to detoxify your liver:

► Infusion of cumin, coriander and fennel (seeds): “This combination supports good health of the liver and the entire digestive system – an infusion will be prepared by adding 1/2 teaspoon of each spice to 250 ml of water. Pour boiling water over the spices, and let them steep for approx. 10 to 15 minutes.”

► Infusion of Turmeric, Ginger and Lemon: “These three ingredients promote bile production and enzyme activity, which helps the liver process and eliminate toxins more effectively.”

► For those more experienced in Ayurveda, Triphala Blend: Triphala is a blend of three Ayurvedic fruits, Amalaki (Emblica officinalis), Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica), and Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). “All are known to him Powerful antioxidant properties which helps protect the liver against damage caused by free radicals. That helps too Reduce blood sugarTo detoxify the entire (bowel, colon, liver) digestive system.”

The recommended duration for consumption of this infusion depends on individual needs “But in general, for herbal teas, healing can be done 3 weeks per 3 cups per day” Alexandra Kuklewski, naturopath and energy healer, member of the Medusaine Network, tells us. It is important to note that detoxes vary in intensity depending on the plant, and are best practiced if vitality is sufficient (not detox if you feel too tired). “Moreover, some Detoxification plant In the case of present contraindications, especially liver disorders, gallstones, intestinal ulcers or kidney problems, prior consultation with a health professional is required to guarantee a safe and adapted approach for each individual.” If in doubt, consult a pharmacist.