The Manhattan prosecutor’s office, which investigated the ‘Stormy Daniels case’ against Trump, asked to delay the trial for a month. USA election

An unexpected twist in the script or the calendar could give the Republican candidate judicial relief for re-election in November in a busy year facing Donald Trump, as his lawyers have tried hard to play the dilatory card in most elections. Proceedings against him ex-president (four criminal cases and a couple of them civil). Less than two weeks before the Republican took the stand in New York on March 25, to answer to 34 criminal charges. The Stormy Daniels case (paying bribes to a porn actress to buy her silence for an extramarital affair), prosecutors handling the case proposed a delay of up to 30 days this Thursday, a surprise development in what was expected, if nothing else. Otherwise delayed, the first criminal trial against a former president in US history.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who a year ago charged Trump with 34 felonies for covering up a sex scandal during and after the 2016 presidential campaign — said the bribe was intended to prevent the scandal from damaging his candidacy. . -, explained that the delay would give the defense time to review a new batch of records, which it recently received from federal prosecutors, although it has been searching for them for a year. Federal prosecutors years ago investigated dark money payments, not only to Stormy Daniels but to two other women, which gave rise to the case.

The new evidence occupies thousands of pages, which is why lawyers for Trump, the favorite according to many polls, requested that the trial be delayed for 90 days. It’s not the first time the defense has opted for delay maneuvers to buy time and delay Trump’s appearance in the dock as much as possible, but now with the approval of prosecutors and a motion to delay the start of their trial. month, it seems that this time they will be more than likely to succeed. Curiously, the Manhattan case was the only one of the four criminal cases to date that was not delayed. Trump clinched the Republican presidential nomination for the third time this week.

In a document filed Thursday, attorneys for the Manhattan district attorney say they are prepared to begin the trial on March 25 as scheduled, but also that they do not oppose a 30-day delay “to ensure an abundance of caution. The defendant has sufficient time to review the new material.

A trial in Washington stemming from another felony charge against Trump for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, initially scheduled for this month, has been delayed while the defendant appeals to the Supreme Court. Georgia has another criminal case of election interference for trying to overturn the election results, but it has been complicated, to the satisfaction of his lawyers, by extrajudicial issues (the prosecutor’s affair with the special prosecutor he appointed to the case). .

delay in The Stormy Daniels case It will fill the ex-president with enthusiasm, whose main strategy is precisely to delay as much as possible the process of facing his multiple judicial fronts. If he is elected to a second term in November, the criminal cases against him would be paralyzed until he leaves office, although the case in Manhattan is statewide in Georgia, Washington and Florida.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe