You still have time to claim this exciting investigation

An estimated 9 million people in the United States are still waiting for their final stimulus check. This was confirmed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), who also pointed out the importance of claiming earlier distributions if they were not received.

Although it is true that there is some time left to make arrangements, it is imperative that those interested check their eligibility and apply quickly.

Let us remember that these stimulus checks are part of the Economic Impact Payments (EIP) that the North American government approved during the time of COVID-19.

Therefore, in order to claim the recovery discount credit, interested parties must file their tax returns through Form 1040. Despite the fact that they are not required to declare due to low income.

What is the last date to claim this stimulus check?

The IRS has set May 17 as the deadline to claim the $1,400.00 USD stimulus check.

The truth is, even though many taxpayers have already received their payments through the recovery discount credit, those who lost it still have a chance.

In fact, the IRS encourages people with little or no income to file their taxes to be eligible for this credit.

In this sense, they will have time till April 15, 2025 to submit their tax returns for the 2021 recovery rebate credit.

However, the IRS advises individuals to review their records carefully, as this is a way to ensure that potential refunds are not missed.

Meanwhile, to receive this $1400.00 USD check, eligibility is usually determined based on citizenship or residency status. In addition, factors such as dependency and possession of a valid social security number are taken into account.

Let’s also remember that the IRS offers free tax preparation assistance through several programs. It aims to help interested parties navigate the process and get the most out of it.