N. York: Dominican Senator to Testify Against Bob Menendez | AlMomento.net

NEW YORK.- A co-defendant in the corruption case of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey has pleaded guilty, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and will testify against the Democratic politician.

Jose Uribe, a Dominican-born businessman accused of giving the senator’s wife, Nadine, a luxury Mercedes convertible, pleaded guilty to seven charges in connection with the corruption probe, including conspiracy to take bribes, fraud and obstruction of justice.

Mercedes could be a bargaining chip for the senator’s alleged favors.

will disclose “all information”.

The plea agreement states that Uribe “will fully and truthfully disclose all information regarding his activities and all matters of other people that the prosecutor’s office asks him about.”

Menendez and his wife – who have pleaded not guilty – are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for “protecting and enriching businessmen and benefiting the Egyptian government”; He was recently accused by the prosecutor’s office of working in favor of Qatar.

other charges

In addition to Uribe, two other businessmen who allegedly bribed Menendez have also been charged in the case: Val Hana and Fred Diabs, who have pleaded not guilty.

The politician’s defense asked the judge to dismiss the charges and indicated that he should be tried in New Jersey, where the incidents are believed to have occurred, and not in New York.





