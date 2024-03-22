Caitlin Dever’s mother died after a battle with cancer

Kaitlyn Dever is mourning the loss of her mother, Cathy.

The booksmart actress, 27, paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram on Wednesday night with a carousel of snaps of her and her family.

“My mom. My life. My everything. I don’t even have words,” she began. “You were everyone’s favorite. You were my favorite. The sweetest in the world. I would be broken forever without you and I don’t know how I would go on.

“You are the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we had with you, sweet. Ma… it will never be enough.”

Caitlin thanked her mother for giving her younger sisters Maddie and Jane and noted that the siblings and their father Tim “will always have each other to lean on”.

Ending her post, she wrote, “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand to hold, more than anything in the world. You have done everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh, how I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom.”

The Dopsic star received condolences from her co-stars in the comments. “All the love in the world to you and your family,” wrote her Short Term 12 co-star Brie Larson, “I love you so much,” her beloved Evan Hansen co-star Ben Platt commented, and her upcoming Last of You castmate “I’m so sorry for Caitlin,” added Pedro Pascal.

In October 2020, Caitlyn revealed on Instagram that her mother had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years.