Austin Butler channels ‘Raging Bull’ for ‘Hannah Montana’ cameo

It became increasingly clear that Austin Butler was putting in all his performances. Since the release of Baz Luhrmann Elvis In 2022, Butler was bombarded with reports about his all-purpose method acting. The apparent damage he’s done to his vocal chords, years of not seeing his family, and Memphis accent don’t seem to shake him. But Elvis The actor was committed to his craft long before he landed the role of the so-called king.

Long before Butler received BAFTA, Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, Butler got his start in the world of Disney and Nickelodeon. In the late 2000s, Butler was indispensable on teen television. He appeared as an extra in Priyatam Drake and JoshPlayed love interests with Hannah Montana and iCarly, and eventually landed a role Zoe 101.

Butler was rarely facing the demands of a script or production with these early roles, but he was already bringing unparalleled intent to the set. Rather than dismissing these projects as forgettable teen entertainment, Butler recalls Robert De Niro’s intense role in Martin Scorsese’s film. Raging Bull.

Reflecting on early experience during conversation with Backstage Magazine, Butler stated, “I looked back on Nickelodeon and Disney shows that I did; Despite my lack of skills, I still wanted to give energy (as if) I was going to create Raging Bull”

“I’ve maintained that fierce dedication to trying to find more truth, even in things where it might be easier to just phone it in,” he concluded in a statement that seemed very serious about his relationship with Disney and Nickelodeon. Hidden somewhere between the laugh tracks and clichés of Disney dramas, it’s hard to find the truth in their performances.

Butler may not have had the best performance of his career, but he was apparently already honing the commitment that would come to be his trademark. This method seems to have worked for him, as he has moved up the ranks with a role in a slightly more elevated teen drama. The Carrie Diaries And eventually he got into an audition room with Quentin Tarantino, something akin to working with Scorsese.

Denise Villeneuve is now reprising the role of Fayed-Routha in the sequel Dune, he is also inspiring his co-stars with his serious approach to work. As debate continues about Butler’s acting prowess about his considered creative processes, remember the beginning of it all Hannah Montana And Zoe 101.