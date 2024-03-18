Her new statue at the Tussauds museum surprises her fans!

Bluffing! After entering the Madame Tussauds museum, Dua Lipa’s statue impresses fans.

Great ad for Madame Tussauds in Orlando! Famous for its wax figures, the institute has just released a reproduction of Dua Lipa that left one of the fans reeling… MCETV explains the shock that lovers of the star must have felt.

Feature by feature

Because when we see Much’s Tiktok thumbnail, We tell ourselves that he will talk about the music. And for good reason, A giant star poses in a pink outfit In the background of his video… except this photo is no ordinary photo. Even the videographer wants to explain it well.

“Madame Tussauds in Orlando just unveiled a new wax statue of Dua Lipa,” Reveals a young woman. except behind her, You could swear you see the artist holding his hat. As is often the case, the museum represents a star in motion.

As with Gravin in Paris, the aim remains to stick as closely as possible to reality. And what better way to look great than to represent the star in action. So we find the singer, doffing his hat… In any case, he lived.

And yet, nothing dwells in this person, because he is a statue. “I’m not going to lie to you when I saw the photo, I was literally convinced it was a real one A photo of the real Dua Lipa”, Amazed by the resemblance, the fan continues.

It must also be said that the Madame Tussauds museum in Orlando has set the bar very high. “It’s incredible precision, cheers the astonished Tiktoker. In every detail, her outfit, her tattoos…and every feature of his face too! »

@much Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils a new #DuaLipa wax figure!!! 🤩💖 (📸: IG/madametussaudsusa X/popcrave)#greenscreen ♬ Original Soundtrack – Much Music

A magnificent Dua Lipa

“It is One of the most accurate photos of a wax figure that I have ever seen, Still admiring the girl. Look at that, doesn’t she look like the real Dua Lipa, the one we can dance to all night long? » indeed, He can sing anytime…

Except once again, it’s “just” a statue made by Madame Tussauds. Along with museums around the world, this museum remains an institution… and it’s not this statue of Dua Lipa that will tell fans the opposite, who are amazed at the work undertakenE.

It must also be said that the star looks ready to move. His tattoo on the inside of his arm is perfectly done. Her pink outfit is an outfit that a real singer could wear every day… and for good reason, actors often wear theirs.

So it stays Find out what Dua Lipa herself thinks of this statue. If someone shows her the photo, maybe she will believe that she has forgotten the photo? Maybe she’ll notice some mistakes? Anyway, everything looks perfectRight down to the texture of his skin.

While the city of Orlando is famous for its Universal, Disney and other water parks, Madame Tussauds risks becoming a mandatory stopping point… at least, for anyone hoping to meet Dua Lipa!

Tags: Dua Lipa