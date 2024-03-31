The Last of Us: Was it a good choice? Bella Ramsay comments on Caitlin Dever as Abby

A few days ago, HBO And naughty dog The actress confirmed it Caitlin Dever will be Abby In season 2 of The Last of Us category Bella RamsayWho brings Eli For Jeevan, this choice and others recently gave its thoughts on the selection of the cast for the new episode of the hit production.

During a brief interview with GamesRadar+Ramsay gave his thoughts on the new actors and actresses who have been cast to play important characters in season 2. From their perspective, they did a great job of signing. Isabel Merced (Dina), Young Mazino (JC) And, of course, Caitlin Dever (AB).

“I’m incredibly happy with who has been cast. It’s exciting for me. I’m happy that so many new people are coming and joining the family. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said the young actress.

Later, she revealed that she had a chance meeting with Dever during an event, where they exchanged phone numbers to keep in touch. Ramsay Believes the actress was a great choiceSo he is excited to work on the new episode.

“I met Caitlin once in the stupidest place (at) a festival. I met Caitlin very quickly while we were waiting for our car. I knew they were talking to her about casting at the time. , so it was just kind of. Like quietly ‘hey’ and shared numbers and stuff. It’s great, Isabelle and Young too, I’m really excited to go with all of them,” Ramsey added.