Heidi Klum, stunning as ever in a mini-dress with a revealing cutout at bust level

Heidi Klum is a very busy woman. While he has recently released his new single Sunglasses at night, the 50-year-old model continues to play judges on popular television shows. It works at the same time in Germany Germany’s Next Top Model and in the United States America’s Got Talent. A chance for the idol blonde to show off her sexiest outfits. A few months ago, she dared to wear a mini blazer dress with a plunging neckline to reveal her underwear on set.Agt.

Heidi Klum wows in a cut-out dress that shows off her cleavage

Clearly, Heidi Klum knows how to dazzle the cameras and the audience at the same time. She proved it once again with almanac during that time semi-final ofAmerica’s Got Talent. This Monday, February 5, the exquisite fifty-something shared on her account Instagram Behind-the-scenes photos and videos of this new phase of the America’s Got Talent competition. And once again, the former top model a Chic and sensual look Which perfectly highlighted her dream figure.

For this new show, Heidi Klum was especially divine A white mini-dress whose very short cut flatters her long legs perfectly Tonic this superb Created by David Koma Even the most sulphurous detail was spicy. This cut-out dress was really embellished with a A suggestive cutout on the bust that partially reveals Heidi Klum’s bosom. A sexy touch that instantly changes everything! The extravagant German has always been a fan of plunging necklines, with a major weakness for plunging bustiers. But, lately, it’s with XXL cutouts that she’s been wowing us with. A few days ago, already, she came out in a black mini-dress, whose scandalous cutouts on the neckline were a few centimeters too revealing. Whether on TV or on the red carpet, Heidi never goes unnoticed!