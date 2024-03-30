Salma Hayek, in a bikini: She reveals her dream body while on vacation in Mexico

Looks like Salma Hayek is thoroughly enjoying her vacation! three days ago, actress He shared a photo of himself on his Instagram account without revealing his location. “Where am I?” I will give you more hints tomorrow…” she wrote in the caption. In the photo, we can see her sitting inside the cave, with her phone in her hand. But the pretty brunette didn’t give any more details, the mystery stuck…

But nothing escapes its subscribers. They tried to find the correct answer: “You’re definitely in the canoe from Cancun”, “In my beautiful Yucatan”, “The cenote in Eknacan looks like the entrance to the papal paradise”, “An African country or South America”.Can we read in the comments.

Salma Hayek relaxes in the water in an orange bikini

But where exactly is it? This Wednesday, March 27, Salma Hayek shared a new photo of herself on her social network. And this time, we were finally able to find the destination. The Mexican-American-Lebanese director is delighted A cenote in Mexico. “#vivamexico” She wrote under her publication.

The 56-year-old actress is bathing in the clear, turquoise water. She is wearing a swimsuit Two slices of orange J reveals her dream silhouette and lets herself float on her back, head thrown back. Diving into your own bubble. A timeless place that seems to be universally admired. “How nice you are in Mexico, I hope you have a good time”, “I love these Mexican cenotes”Or “Cenotes of Mexico, a beauty”His fans wrote in the comments.

