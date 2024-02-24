The judge formally ordered Trump to pay $454 million in the fraud case

(CNN) –– A New York judge this Friday formally ordered former President Donald Trump to pay US$454 million, including interest, giving the former president a month to deposit nearly US$500 million so he can appeal the fraud conviction.

The ruling, signed by Judge Arthur Angoron, was published in court records Friday, a week after he found Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump liable for fraud in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Once Trump and others are notified of the ruling, a 30-day period begins for them to file an appeal. During that period, Trump will be required to surrender cash or post bail to cover $355 million plus approximately $100 million in additional interest. Each of the sons was ordered to repay $4 million in ill-gotten gains due to the fraud. The judge also barred Trump from serving as an employee of a business entity in New York for several years.

Earlier on Friday, James X posted: “Friday sentiment: No one is above the law.”

Trump Organization representatives did not respond to questions about who would run the company as it faces leadership challenges as Trump campaigns to secure the Republican presidential nomination amid court appearances.

Trump had previously said he would appeal.

Trump initially asked to delay the sentencing for 30 days, saying the move would hurt the New York attorney general’s office and allow for an orderly process given the “enormity” of the decision. The judge denied the request, noting that they did not explain or justify the reason for doing so.

The judge notified both sides in an email Thursday that he would approve the sentence proposed by the prosecutor’s office.