“I wanted to kill more and I was looking for love”: Ecuadorian mother arrested for murder in New York hotel

Arrested for multiple attacks on women in Arizona and involved in the brutal murder of Ecuadorian Denis Oles Arancibia (38) in a Manhattan (NYC) hotel, Raad Almansoori attempted to rape and murder a sex worker in addition to murdering his family members. , authorities said.

The Maricopa County Prosecutor’s Office in Arizona – his home state – announced today that Almasuri (26) Indicted by a grand jury on multiple alleged crimes Crimes committed there included attempted murder, aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery, sexual assault and attempted carjacking, it reported. Fox News.

Additionally, Almansoori has been linked to alleged crimes against women in other states across the country, including Florida, New York and Texas. Some of the cases occurred before and after Oles Arancibia was found dead in Manhattan on February 8.

“He said he’d been looking for love all his life and couldn’t find it.” Detectives quoting statements from suspect Raad Almansoori



The suspect appeared yesterday afternoon in Maricopa Superior Court during an evidentiary hearing in which Public Defender Dakota Johnson tried to change the terms of his detention. But the judge refused to grant him bail. The Arizona Republic.

At Monday’s hearing, the prosecution and Almansoori’s lawyer questioned Detective Jeremy Goebel Surprise Town Police, where the accused allegedly A McDonald’s restaurant employee was injured with multiple stab wounds to the neck. Who followed into the bathroom, Days later he fled to New York, where he apparently brutally murdered Oles Arancibia.

Detective Goebel said that Almansoori told him He described in detail how he tried to kill Oles Arancibia She stole his time for paid sex and cheated on him. According to the alleged confession, He tried to break her neck by strangling her, hit her on the head several times, and then shoved a towel over her face in an attempt to suffocate her..

According to Goebel, Almansoori described Oleas-Arencibia’s death as his “first murder”. Because he didn’t know the girls he stabbed, aged 18 and 22, survived their injuries. He also said that the motivation behind his alleged crimes was because of him Failed attempts to find someone who loves him.

” said “He’s been looking for love all his life and hasn’t found it,” Goebel said in court. “He said it several times during his interview with me Nobody loves him. His mother does not love him. His family does not love him. “All his attempts with the opposite sex have failed.” And then He described himself as a “sex addict”.

Almansoori also told the police He planned to kill his father and stepmother before burning down their house. But he wanted to wait until his sister was out of the area.

Goebel added that Almansoori had a An argument with a woman in Florida, whom he claimed was his girlfriend, and strangled her before stealing his car. In an interview, the woman said that they were co-workers and that there was no personal relationship between them.

Almansoori’s lawyer, Johnson, drew attention to his client He was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Claimed to have heard voices earlier and in the past, although Goebel said they gave him logical answers during questioning.

Phoenix (Arizona) police officials believe Almansoori is responsible Tried to carjack and stab a woman who survived last Saturday, February 17, in Glendale.

The next day, Sunday the 18th, is considered He entered the bathroom of a McDonald’s restaurant in Surprise (Arizona) and stabbed an employee while trying to abuse him. The accused fled on foot leaving the victim injured.

Hours later was Almansoori Detention of rider in stolen car. Once in police custody he apparently confessed to the McDonald’s attack with the knife incident in Phoenix and also He asked authorities to “Google Soho 54 Hotel” in reference to the murder of Oleas Arancibia.

Using a credit card Police tracked his whereabouts from New York to Arizona. Court records show that He was released from a Florida prison last September And that case is still open, as well Trial scheduled for March.

Oleas Arancibia had no known profession or trade. I lived in Queens (NYC) with their older son, but for about a year they stayed several nights a month at the “SoHo 54” hotel located on Watts Street in Manhattan. there They found her dead under a blanket next to a bloody clothes iron Morning of February 8.

Died for Neck compression and blunt trauma to the head, according to a spokesperson for the city’s Medical Examiner (OCME). Prima facie evidence suggests that there may have been a fight in the room like that Head and whole body injuries. The victim’s parents and their other 13-year-old son still live in Guayaquil.

The day before her death, an Ecuadorian woman arrived at the hotel wearing fishnet pants that were later not found in the room with her body. curiously, A man was caught on surveillance camera leaving the hotel wearing the same pants, considered part of a woman. Police He suspects that he changed his clothes because they were heavily stained with the blood of his potential victim.. That person appears to be Almansoori.

Maricopa County Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell said last week that at the moment They will not agree to Almansoori’s extradition To New York because they don’t trust Manhattan District Attorney Alvin BraggWhich has reportedly been criticized in many cases Promote “liberation”. below penal correction. In response, Bragg commented that the attitude of her counterpart in Arizona was “deeply disturbing” and accused her of “playing political games in the murder investigation.”

All charges are mere allegations and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.