5 things you should know this March 6

Face to face with Haiti's most notorious gang leader. Venezuela already has a presidential election date. What Happened to Meta Networks? Here's what you need to know to start the day.

1. What leaves Super Tuesday in the US.

A total of 16 states were called to the polls on Super Tuesday, one of the most important presidential primary days in the 2024 election cycle. More than a third of the total delegates were decided in both the Republican and Democratic primaries on this pivotal day. This was a summary of what happened.







2. Face-to-face with Haiti’s most notorious gang leader

While documenting the chaos in Haiti’s capital, photojournalist Giles Clarke witnessed harrowing and violent scenes. And he comes face to face with his most notorious gang leader.







3. Venezuela already has a presidential election date

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela informed about this The next presidential election will be held on Sunday, July 28.







4. Juan Orlando Hernandez testifies

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez testified this Tuesday in an ongoing drug-trafficking trial. A CNN en Español reporter present at the hearing reported.







5. Paul Whelan on Navalny’s death: It worries me

Paul Whalen, an American detained in Russia for more than five years, told CNN on Tuesday that the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny in prison last month was “extremely disturbing” to him. “I can’t talk too much for obvious reasons, but one thing I will say is if they can get to him (Navalny), they can get to me,” Whalen said. who called CNN while spending his second birthday in a remote prison camp in Mordovia.







Consuming diet drinks increases the risk of dangerous heart disease by 20%.

Drinking two liters or more of artificially sweetened beverages per week (the equivalent of one medium-sized diet soda a day) increases the risk of an irregular heartbeat called fibrillation. A new study found that people who didn’t drink at all had a 20% increase in drinking while wearing a headset.







What Happened to Meta Networks?

Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram faced widespread outages for thousands of users worldwide Tuesday, for about two hours.

Mr. Darcy’s wet shirt from “Pride and Prejudice” up for auction

The legendary white button-down shirt that cemented Colin Firth’s reputation as an on-screen heartthrob. “Pride and Prejudice” fetched tens of thousands of dollars at auction.

Daylight Saving Time Changes in the US in 2024: When Do the Clocks Change? Is it late or early?

In the United States this Sunday, March 10, the date that begins Daylight Saving Time 2024, or, clocks will go forward one hour. As it is known in English, “Daylight Saving Time”.

Because of “spring break” in Florida, state police will be dispatched to Miami Beach and other locations

Gov. Ron DeSantis will send 140 state police officers across Florida, including Miami Beach. In an effort to stop the violence that erupted during spring break.







US$15,000

Find out which US cities will pay you Up to US$15,000 to get there.

“We make a fervent call to the Venezuelan government to restore the distribution of the DW TV channel in Spanish as soon as possible”

German public news channel Deutsche Welle General Director Peter Limburg this Tuesday asked the Venezuelan government to allow President Nicolas Maduro to resume its TV signal in the country. announced the disruption and described it as a “Nazi station”.

The world’s largest pollution monitor has been launched into orbit





