The GTA 6 Minecraft version trailer is huge, but wait until you see what this player has been able to do with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Ever since the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released, players have continued to show how enthusiastic they already are for Rockstar Games’ title. For some people, games from the license are a real source of inspiration and we are noticing this more and more considering the multiple tributes found on social networks. A while back, a player went so far as to recreate the GTA 6 trailer thanks to Red Dead Redemption II.

Grand Theft Auto, has been copied many times but never the same

When we talk about the subject of franchising Grand Theft Auto, we know very well that success is never far away. for Grand Theft Auto 5, it was their astronomical sales record. for Grand Theft Auto 6, it aired its first trailer, which became the most viewed trailer in video game history. With this event alone, we can already see the laying of the first stone that will shape the legend of this sixth opus. It is hard to forget this date of December 5, 2023, because the dialogue between the players and the fans was so strong from the beginning.

Besides that, highlights the first visuals of GTA 6 Created a real simulation in the community. In the lot, many people had many ideas to pay tribute in one way or another to this episode which is expected for 2025 and which has already crystallized all the wild hopes of enthusiasts. We can quote the obvious Creating a trailer that replicates the same in Minecraft The famous trailer published by Rockstar Games. However, that wasn’t all and the idea quickly sparked others.

GTA 6 trailer with Red Dead Redemption II sauce

There have been many instances of this type in the span of three months and, no doubt, there will be many more until the game is released. The community competes with ingenuity to execute these famous tributes. Moreover, in France, we clearly have talent because one player had an idea Reproduce the entire trailer in actual shots For a very impressive result. In this regard, in terms of visual success, we can now quote Another important function of a community member is to be proud of sharing his creations on social networks.

As it happens, User mnm345 spent some time recreating scenes seen in the trailer Grand Theft Auto 6 in… Red Dead Redemption II. Yes, it is possible to reproduce something similar, even with the title so far from the atmosphere of Vice City. The various settings of the region, the most touristy streets, the sequences filmed on the phone and even the woman sitting on the roof of the car deserve its winks. We hope you enjoy the end result above!