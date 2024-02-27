“You need help”, he thinks as the date for the next GTA 6 trailer has been upon us for weeks, but fans think he’s crazy…

For months now, we’ve been reading anything and everything about GTA 6, including far-fetched theories involving the moon, alignment, rotation. Well, today, a whole new hypothesis has emerged, and we’re not going to lie but once again, players are going way too far. A clue would be present in the trailer and we wouldn’t have seen it?!

A player thinks he has found the release date of the upcoming GTA 6 trailer

He is on the social network Reddit who responds under a username Reckoning_2439 revealed his crazy theory…According to him, during the first second of the GTA 6 trailer, we can see birds making their life in the sky, and then they appear in the first and second scenes, and according to him, the latter indicates.. . Next trailer release date !

It might be a little crazy, but some people thought that trailer 2 would come in April, but it seems realistic to think that it will come in June or October, as the first and second shots of trailer 1 predict the date. Trailer 2 of which may be released. Rockstar’s RDR2 game also paid great attention to detail and implemented a crazy anticipation and guessing system just to solve the mystery.

therefore, According to him, the next trailer for GTA 6 should therefore be released next June or October… For this, our player relied, as we could tell you, on the first two shots that show two groups of birds in the sky, and especially Number of birds present. Yes, we warned you, this theory is heavy!

If we start from there, we can even imagine whether the broadcast date will be June 10 or October 6? Obviously, all this is far-fetched and false!

Are GTA 6 players unreliable?

In our player’s post-release comments, we have to admit that a few people seem to agree with what he’s saying, and that’s actually good.

Indeed, we can read many comments that confirm that the latter goes too far, describing it as “ crazy » And it is not the key to these birds in any case. But on the other hand, We have other players who believe this to be true and so take the famous moon theory as an example…

Call us crazy but they used the moon phase to tease the gta 6 trailer month at a chinese event. They are ready for anything.

Anyway, don’t take everything you find on the internet seriously, especially when it comes to theories like this…