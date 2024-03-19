This tool could have prevented the leak of GTA 6, but it is developed by a controversial company

Today, it is very difficult to keep your data safe, especially when you are a video game developer. Grand Theft Auto VI leaks have proven this many times, but it seems that new software could put an end to the leaks in the near future, which could interest Rockstar Games.

Rockstar was devastated by the leak

Some remember the month of September 2022 for its video game release, viz The Last of Us Part I And Return to Monkey Island. Others were more marked by the incident that rocked the web for several weeks… We of course want to talk about the leak of no less than 90 videos of the most anticipated game of the decade: Grand Theft Auto VI. The images, which represent about 50 minutes of gameplay in development, were posted to GTAForums on September 18, 2022 by “tipotuberhacker”, a 17-year-old English boy and member of the hacker group. LAPSUS$He is now lodged in a juvenile detention center.

But the difficulties of Rockstar Games It didn’t stop there, as the game’s announcement trailer was leaked the day before its official release in December 2023. The leak forced the publisher to release the trailer in advance, and the identity of the leaker remains a secret to this day. In other words, fate seems bent GTA VIand the title of A famous singer Not immune to new leaks before launch in 2025… unless developers decide to adopt new technology Game Developers Conference 2024 these days.

Towards a leak-free future?

You may already know this, but Denuvo, an anti-piracy protection technology launched in 2014, is very popular among developers for protecting against leaks and distributing games online. In games that use this technology, we get titles Dragon Age Inquisition, Only reason 3, Rise of the Tomb RaiderAnd that too Death Stranding. But this tool may be evolving, since then Irdetowhich acquired the company Denuvo In 2018, recently released his new project: Denuvo Tracemark for gamesA technology that allows you to add a Watermark or an invisible ID in the game files to be able to determine the source of the leak.

with Tracemark, developers can track the origin of the leak simply by recording an invisible ID through the software, which can deter some leakers. Good news from the developers’ point of view, but perhaps less so from the players’ point of view given the surrounding controversy Denuvo For several years. Indeed, the software has been criticized on numerous occasions because it requires you to be constantly connected to the Internet to play, but also because it will be responsible for reduced performance in certain games and more specifically for load times. Frame drops, and very high memory usage. Denuvo was also removed from such games Resident Evil 2 (2019) And Devil May Cry 5 For this reason. It remains to be seen whether the developers will ignore the performance…