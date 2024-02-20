The GTA 6 map is bigger and more ambitious than we expected in the new leak

Undoubtedly, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series is one of the biggest properties in all forms of entertainment, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. GTA VI.

Before the record-breaking first official trailer was treated Grand Theft Auto VI, leaks and rumors for the upcoming Rockstar Games title were numerous. However, if you thought the leaks and rumors would end because of its announcement, think again.

I know though Grand Theft Auto VI On the way, very little is still known about the title. The story will follow ex-cons Jason and Lucia, a pair said to be inspired by notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde. We know that too GTA VI Takes us back to the Miami-inspired Vice City, home of the popular 2002 game GTA. That being said, earlier rumors have also claimed that GTA VI The map will be the largest in the series and may even take us outside of Central America.

According to a recent Reddit post, an alleged PlayStation developer claims that GTA VI can implement some of the features of Red Dead Redemption 2 Also huge in terms of map size and gameplay mechanics.

It is claimed that GTA VI The map will evolve over time. What this means is speculative. This may mean dynamic weather or new areas being added at a later date. It is also unclear if the evolution map is connected to the single player campaign GTA online. However, the leak suggests that there are no plans for single-player DLC.

It is further stated that GTA VI The game will feature a mechanic called “Eagle Eye” similar to the “Dead Eye” from the Red Dead Redemption series that will allow the player to target objects and possibly limbs. It has also been claimed GTA VI Grand Theft Auto will feature the biggest mini-games ever in the series, including a new fishing game.

Instead of featuring the legendary animal tracking system, once again taking inspiration from the Red Dead Redemption series, GTA VI The game will do something very similar with the luxury vehicles that can be found, each with unique modifications. Previous GTA games had similar features, but it seems that it will have more importance in the upcoming title. Players will also have an interaction menu with NPCs, offering different choices and story paths. NPCs, including police officers, will remember you and act accordingly based on your actions in the game.

Interestingly (and worryingly), the leaks claim that at one point, Rockstar Games considered implementing real-world forms of cryptocurrency and NFTs into the game. Apparently, those plans have since been abandoned, thankfully. Of course, all of the above rumors should be taken with a generous pinch of salt until proven otherwise.

No firm release date has been announced Grand Theft Auto VI, but it will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. For the moment, no PC version has been announced yet.