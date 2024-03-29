The original LEGO IP in Fortnite can “definitely overload”.

Fortnite has added content from LEGO DREAMzz, Ninjago and Friends as part of a partnership with the LEGO Group but there could be more.

Whether you’ve spotted a familiar LEGO DREAMZzz set in your LEGO Fortnite world, spotted some LEGO Friends digital twin models in one of the new LEGO Islands, or played LEGO Pirates or LEGO NINJAGO Island, rest assured that the LEGO Group and Fortnite are open. Integrating more LEGO themes into the larger game.

During a recent roundtable discussion with LEGO fan media, incl Brick fanatic, the fate of original LEGO intellectual property – including LEGO Ninjago, LEGO DREAMzz and Monkie Kid – in Fortnite has been questioned. In response, Kari Winther Nielsen, head of game and development creator at LEGO GAME, seemed optimistic for the future of the LEGO Group and Epic Games’ partnership.

“This is the first time we’ve taken one of our local IPs and put it into UEFN to make a game,” Nielsen explained. “For us, this is a great opportunity to understand how we achieve this with the set of tools available. It’s about translating DNA and history and I think we’re doing that very well, I think it’s a very fun game.

“It brings out the great flavor of what LEGO NINJAGO is and what it has been for 13 years. There can certainly be more and I bet you that we are taking this path to integrate our intellectual property into this ecosystem and this platform. I think there are also opportunities based on what we learn to offer as part of the larger experience, but we’ll have to see.

Aside from the LEGO DREAMZzz set in LEGO Fortnite, original LEGO content has only been included in LEGO Islands in Fortnite at the time of writing, but the last line of Nielsen’s quote suggests that teams are open to integrations from the LEGO Group into Fortnite in the future. .

For now, there seems to be excitement and optimism for more LEGO Islands based on the original LEGO IP in the future, but in the meantime, LEGO Island NINJAGO Battle Arena is available to play in Fortnite right now.

