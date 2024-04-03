The global superstar releases new album “Radical Optimism” on May 3 to explore with family

First of all, his music is infectious and catchy. With their irresistible blend of pop, dance, disco and R&B, their songs have the power to move the body and bring a good mood to any room. As you listen to his new album with your kids, you’ll share a moment of joy and celebration together, creating musical memories that will last a lifetime.

Positive energy

The lyrics of his songs often contain positive and inspirational messages. From female empowerment to self-acceptance of love and relationships, her texts address universal themes that resonate with a wide audience, including children and teenagers. By hearing and discussing these words with your children, you can open the door to important conversations about topics like confidence, respect, and self-love.

A perfect family experience

Listening to Dua Lipa’s music as a family can be a rich educational experience. By exploring different musical styles, analyzing arrangements, and discussing artistic influences, you can encourage the development of musical taste and creativity in your children. Who knows, it might even inspire the next musical extravaganza in the family!