Emma Stone almost got sick for ‘Poor Creatures’.

Emma Stone – BAFTA – Royal Festival Hall – London – 18 February 2024 – Getty

Emma Stone ate 60 Portuguese tarts on the set of ‘Poor Creatures’ and it made her ‘really want to puke’.

The 35-year-old actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Bella, a child exploring the world in an adult body. Emma opened up about the challenges she faced on set, revealing that eating the sweet tart was even harder than filming the love scenes for the film because they were so well coordinated.

At a panel discussion in Los Angeles over the weekend, she explained her struggles, telling the audience: “Bella’s sexuality…the way the movie was going to be shot and how we were going to do it, with our amazing intimacy coordinator, our closed sets and everything. In some ways That was the easiest part because it was choreographed. It was fast. We knew exactly what we were doing. 60 Figure out how to walk or eat a Portuguese pie, the first bite of which is delicious, but at the end you actually vomit. want to do”.

Emma added: “Or the fact that she’s seeing death and decay for the first time, which is a lot harder than nudity, which is the only thing people want to ask me.”