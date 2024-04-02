The European Union welcomes elections that give “respect” to the country

Municipal elections in Turkey on Sunday marked the victory of the secular CHP party at the head of the country’s major cities.

European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell welcomed Monday 1 April “quiet” And “Professionalism” Municipal elections in Turkey have been marked by opposition victories, believing that their smooth conduct has brought the country respectability. “The peaceful and professional conduct of municipal elections brings honor to Turkey and demonstrates citizens’ commitment to local democracy”Josep Borrell said in a message on the social network

Municipal elections in Turkey on Sunday marked the victory of the secular CHP party at the head of the country’s major cities, including Istanbul, against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party. Negotiations between the EU and Turkey, a candidate for membership since 1999, have stalled since 2018. The EU now wants to improve high-level dialogue and cooperation with Ankara on topics of common interest such as migration, energy or trade.