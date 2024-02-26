“I think I burned my life,” Roberto Saviano tells French senators

Protected by his revelations about mafia practices and drug trafficking 20 years ago, Roberto Saviano convinces French senators that it is up to political power to take action and defends the legalization of cannabis.

On screen, from Rome, where he addresses the senators through the screen, we see nothing of the security around Roberto Saviano: the armored car and the seven bodyguards who accompany him every day. It shows only his face, his shaved head and his salt-and-pepper beard.

A price has been placed on his head for almost 20 years after the startling revelations in his book Gomorrah About the Neapolitan Mafia. Italian author and investigative journalist Roberto Saviano spoke via video conference in front of the Senate on Monday, February 26. He spoke as part of the work of a Commission of Inquiry into the impact of drug trafficking in France and measures to combat it.

From the beginning, Roberto Saviano wants the senators to understand what the cocaine market brings.

“Today 1,000 euros invested in shares in the stock market brings 1,100 euros a year later, if things go well. 1,000 euros invested in the cocaine market brings 182,000 euros at the end of one year.” Roberto Saviano Facing the French senators

Roberto Saviano believes that France is particularly affected by drug trafficking. And especially Marseille, which he calls the twin of Naples. He adds that no political group is facing it

Because the subject does not excite public opinion. However, according to him, the whole of Europe should unite to implement the anti-mafia policy.

Legalize cannabis to keep away from hard drugs

Facing senators, Roberto Saviano also defended the legalization of cannabis. According to an Italian journalist, hard drugs represent 40% of drug trafficking income. Legalizing cannabis, as in the United States and Uruguay, would be a blow to their economies.

“With legalization, criminal organizations must give up money, but also placessays Roberto Saviano. This is not always the case, but sometimes marijuana users move on to cocaine and then to heroin. When this happens, it is because the same trader supplies both substances. With legalization, this situation disappears.”

A costly struggle

In Italy, despite political and legislative efforts, resources are lacking in the fight against the mafia. According to Roberto Saviano, justice is still too slow, civil society is in crisis. Few citizens get involved and those who do pay a high price.

“I think I burned my own life. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was romantic. Maybe I was stupid. I was 26 years old and I found myself in this situation. Today, I am 40 years old. And I am. Still in the same situation, unfortunately.”, explains Roberto Saviano. He repeated it again before the French senators, on the political power to act.