Putin discusses Ukraine, which denies any role in the killings claimed by ISIS

This Saturday March 23, the day after the attack on a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 133 people, Vladimir Putin spoke. The president did not mention the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the massacre. On the other hand, he asserted that the arrested suspects were on their way to Ukraine. Kiev, for its part, claims nothing to do with the assassination and accuses Russian authorities of orchestrating it.

His speech was expected this Saturday, then A bloody attack that had taken place earlier in the evening In the Crocus City Hall concert hall, in the nearest suburbs of Moscow. He spoke during a televised address in the afternoon. Vladimir Putin He spoke to the Russians after being described as “ A terrorist, bloody and barbaric act “

” We will provide necessary assistance to all the families whose lives have suffered a terrible misfortune, as well as to the injured. I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to all those who have lost loved ones. The whole country, our whole country mourns with you. I declare March 24 as a day of national mourning “, declared the Russian president, while the latest death toll from the massacre showed 133 dead.

Why is Russia targeting Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin promised that “ to punish » People responsible for this attack. The claim was made by the Islamic State group, but the Kremlin master did not mention it. He claimed that “ Four authors » Seven other people suspected of the attack were arrested, while “ They were on their way to Ukraine, where, according to preliminary information, a ‘window’ had been prepared for them to cross the border. ” If he’s not directly accusing the neighboring country that his army invaded two years ago, Vladimir Putin still insists that it was actually Ukraine where the suspects were heading.

Ulrich Baunat, associate researcher at Open Diplomacy, contacted by RFI, is not surprised by the announcement that it only concerns Ukraine and anyway the EI group, which has nevertheless claimed responsibility not once, but twice. bloody deed. ” In the general narrative of Russian propaganda, it was likely that the attack would be used in the overall context of the war in Ukraine. In all cases, the Ukrainian state is presented as a terrorist state; Combining the two is attractive to the Kremlin “, he explains.

” Blaming Ukraine is also a way to absolve themselves and the Russian security services of the obvious failure demonstrated by this attack. », continues Ulrich Bounat. Two weeks ago, the US Embassy in Russia warned its citizens about extremist threats ” Large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts Vladimir Putin condemned the remarks on March 19. Exciting “and” Desire to intimidate and destabilize our society “

“ Putin tries to blame someone else “, believes Zelensky

Earlier on Friday evening, Russian officials suggested that Ukraine may have been behind the terrorist attack. On Saturday, the Ukrainian president gave a personal response to these accusations. In his daily message, Volodymyr Zelensky Condemns Russia’s desire to divert attention to its country’s losses: “ What happened yesterday (Friday) in Moscow is clear: Putin and other bastards are just trying to blame someone else. They always use the same methods. »

Previously, Mykhailo Podoliak had repeatedly denied any role for Kiev in the attack. ” Any attempt to link Ukraine with terrorist attacks in Moscow is completely untenable. Ukraine has nothing to do with this incident », writes an adviser to President Zelensky on X (formerly Twitter).

Ukrainian intelligence has also accused Moscow of ” Planned and deliberate provocation of Russian special services on Putin’s orders “, the purpose of which is ” Also justifying harsh strikes against Ukraine and total mobilization in Russia “The Ukrainian government has insisted that it will not resort to such measures. Terrorist warfare methods » To defend against Russia.

In their coverage of the attack, Ukrainian media emphasized warnings broadcast by Washington to Russia about the dangers associated with terrorist groups, observes our correspondent in Kyiv. Peter Alonso. Moscow’s tragedy has been received with relative indifference in Ukraine, where many remember that Russia kills civilians almost daily in its attacks. Last night, the Russian military launched another 34 kamikaze drones into its neighbor’s territory.

“ ISIS is a common terrorist enemy », Washington recalls

Abroad, the Moscow attack was strongly condemned, including by countries that sanctioned Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine. The reaction of the United States, an ally of Kiev, was especially expected. Antony Blinken, the head of American diplomacy, condemned the act on Saturday. Disgusting “and” Terrorism in all its forms ” ” We express our solidarity with the Russian people who mourn the human loss after this atrocious incident “, he said.

In a press release, the White House also said a “ A heinous terrorist attack » and recalls the responsibility of the responsible terrorist organization. ” The Islamic State is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere “, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre insisted.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the first ” Strongly condemned the brutal attack » of March 22. ” We hope that this terrible tragedy will not become an excuse for anyone to resort to violence and aggression. “, he then added.

