Saoirse Ronan tipped for Oscar glory in 2025

Fresh off the success of Cillian Murphy’s Academy Awards, Ireland could very well be on a Hollywood roll as US entertainment bible Variety has spotted Saoirse Ronan as the Oscar 2025 front runner.

She has been tipped for a possible Best Actress nod for her new film, The Outrun, which tells the story of a woman named Rona, who is fresh out of rehab for alcohol addiction.

Saoirse’s name is also in the running for next year’s Best Supporting Actress nomination for the wartime epic Blitz. The 29-year-old was previously nominated for her performances in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone and Jennifer Connelly. Image: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Stylist Saoirse has also just been announced as Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador. The luxury brand has been nurturing its relationship with the actress for the past few months.

Last December, she attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles as a guest of the brand’s artistic director for the women’s collection, Nicolas Ghesquière. She also walked the front row at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear show in October.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Loden attend the Scotland premiere of Mary Queen of Scots on January 14, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Loden attend the 2019 premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in Scotland Pic: Getty Images for Universal

Saoirse is also recently engaged to Scottish actor Jack Lowden after falling in love on set.

The actors will hope that life does not imitate art as they fall in love while portraying the doomed marriage between Mary Queen of Scots and the arrogant Lord Darnley.

So while she may have been quiet as of late, it looks like we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Saoirse!

