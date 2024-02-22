Salma Hayek wishes her daughter-in-law Mathilde Pinault a happy birthday

On the occasion of François-Henri Pinault’s daughter’s 23rd birthday, her mother-in-law posted a birthday message on her Instagram account this Tuesday, February 20.

A thoughtful mother-in-law. Salma Hayek wanted to wish her daughter-in-law Mathilde Pinault a happy 23rd birthday this Tuesday, February 20, through a publication on her Instagram account. A chance to see the quasi-filial relationship between two women.

Pride

The star of a biopic on Frida Kahlo paid a beautiful tribute to the daughter of François-Henri Pinault. Judging by the photos she shared, their relationship seems to be loving. Thus, the two of them show them on a boat, in summer, with sunglasses on their noses and big smiles on their lips. She also included a photo of Mathilde posing with her father Francois-Henri Pinault, 61. “Happy birthday Tildy Tildy Tildy, we love you and are so proud of the woman you have become,” she captioned her post.

Mexican actress Mathilde Pinault uses the nickname, “Tildy,” further proof that mother-in-law and daughter-in-law get along wonderfully. The Kering CEO had Mathilde and his son Francois Pinault, 26, with his ex-wife Dorothe Leperre, a French interior designer. Married since 2009, he and Salma Hayek are also parents to 17-year-old Valentina, who is less present on the social network. The figure of the mother-in-law, sometimes mocked, often criticised, is in any case shattered here.