The disappearance of four young men exposes a trafficking network in Tachira: they will be sent to the United States

After the effective rescue of four 14-year-old girls, who were reported missing, Cicpc officers arrested seven people, who were dedicated to trying to capture and transfer them illegally to foreign territory.

lapatilla.com

After becoming aware of the fact, through a complaint filed by the mother of one of the victims, the investigation activated the relevant protocols to preserve the integrity of the victims, to achieve their defense; Similarly, they determined that they had been caught by a 15-year-old girl (detainee), who, using her knowledge of the victims’ family problems, manipulated them and, under deception, told them that, in a foreign territory, she would help. He gets a job and becomes independent.. This was reported by Douglas Rico on his social network.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Gerson Gomez (48), was in charge of managing the transfer to US territory through the (occupied) dangerous Darien Jungle, and was sexually assaulted upon arrival; Likewise, Gladys Gomez (19), Jose Gomez (31), Felix Gomez (24) and Aimar Cuellar (22) were arrested for logistics, documentation, transfer and communication with a yet-to-be-identified man. were which is located in the city of Cucuta, Colombia and is responsible for overseeing the transfer of captured girls.

Anibal Manrique (42), the stepfather of one of the rescued girls, was also arrested after he confessed when interviewed that he had repeatedly abused her for more than a year and that he did not do anything for fear of retaliation from the perpetrator. Did not comment.

An arrest was made in several sectors of San Antonio Parish, Bolivar Municipality, Tachira State, where passports, drugs, university degrees, wet stamps, three cell phones and underwear were found as evidence.

The case was dropped at the behest of the Public Ministry.