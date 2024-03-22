Generals of the armed forces will defend themselves as witnesses in the JOH trial

The Military Court of First Instance decided this Thursday to grant bail to the Armed Forces (FFAA), Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas and Tulio Armando Romero Palacios, to defend themselves in freedom.

After his arrest at Palmerola International Airport and the first hearing of the desertion trial, this was defined by a military court.

This was confirmed by his legal representative, lawyer Fernando Gonzales, “The bail will be paid, today the two generals are free, they will give us the power to listen in freedom,” he said.

Both Oseguera Rodas and Romero Palacios traveled to the United States on February 28 with the sole purpose of testifying in favor of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH), who was indicted on three counts related to drug trafficking.

On the day the generals testified in the trial against JOH, the armed forces announced that Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas and Tulio Armando Romero Palacios did not follow the proper procedure to abandon their posts, which is why today they face charges for “abandonment of destination”. “