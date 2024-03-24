It may officially be spring, but wintry weather blanketed the United States on Saturday, with a mix of rain, heavy snow and strong winds in both New England and California.

In the country’s west, a winter storm warning was issued Sunday morning for areas of the Sierra Nevada, and on Mammoth Mountain near the California-Nevada line, winds gusted to 147 kilometers per hour (91 mph). About a foot (30 centimeters) of snow fell north of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.

A winter storm warning was issued through Sunday night for parts of northern Arizona, the Grand Canyon and Flagstaff, and the New Mexico border, where higher elevations could see up to half a foot (15 cm) of snow and gusty winds. 64 km/h (40 mph).

The National Weather Service also issued a significant winter storm warning for central parts of the country through Monday.

According to the agency’s online release, “The winter storm will be a high-impact and widespread system that will produce widespread snowfall and strong thunderstorms that will continue over the northern plains and northern North Madhya Pradesh.”

In Maine, the National Weather Service warned of travel hazards due to rising snow levels on top of already fallen snow and hail.

In Connecticut, New York City, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the storm was expected to bring mainly rain.

New York City was under a rain and wind warning until 2 a.m. Sunday.

The flooding affected subway service and closed part of the Cross Island parking lot in Queens. Police warned drivers of water flooding streets across the city.

The city caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at New York-area airports.

For its part, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for the Presidential Range in the White Mountains until 7 a.m. Sunday.

The storm may move out of the New England area by Sunday morning.