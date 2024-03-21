Latino Went To Illinois To Find Work And Was Confused By Questions They Asked Him (VIDEO)

A young Latino living in Chicago, Illinois has shared a video on TikTok that has generated thousands of reactions among users of the platform. In the clip, he reveals that he went job hunting and was surprised by the questions employers asked him. Faced with the unknown, he asked thousands of his followers if anyone knew what the situation was in the state, on an issue that was related to migrants in that country.

Diego Ramirez, a young man of Mexican origin, lives in the United States and has about 180 thousand followers on Chinese social networks, with whom he usually shares aspects of his work and personal life. With the @jd_ramirez_1 account, the young man has gained fame for his clips and gained attention when he published the above video a few weeks ago, which generated hundreds of comments and approached 240 thousand views.

He searched for jobs in Chicago and revealed what employers are looking for

Ramirez quit his job at the granite manufacturing company earlier this month. Then, he decided to start looking for a job in the same field again. However, it was not expected that while attending the interview, the employers would ask them, mainly about Social Security, a benefit provided by the government to US citizens or legal residents.

“What’s happening in Chicago, Illinois?” was the question asked by TikToker. In the video he explains that he went to two places on the same day looking for employment and that both places asked him to have “good papers”, a colloquial way of referring to documents that prove the legality of being a resident of the country, a situation he claims to have. That never happened to him.

The Mexican’s video generated a large number of comments. In the majority, users suggested that this provision is not only in Illinois, but is constant in the US. While others presented similar situations: “In Chicago they do not provide work, my husband has not worked for four months.” , one user commented.

Can immigrants have a social security number?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States explains that only immigrants with a work permit issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can apply for a Social Insurance Number. This number is used to report people’s wages to the US government and determine eligibility for benefits.

