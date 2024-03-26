The decision to extradite him to the United States comes as a relief to the WikiLeaks founder

Thomas Cox/AFP Thomas Cox/AFP A protester holds a sign with Julian Assange’s face and the message “Hands off Assange, don’t kill the messenger” during a demonstration in Madrid on February 20, 2024.

Justice – British justice gives final reprieve to Julian Assange. This Tuesday, March 26, two judges of the High Court in London, Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson, authorized him to appeal his extradition to the United States, which the British government accepted in June 2022. But under some conditions.

During the hearing, the two judges gave the US authorities three weeks to guarantee that Julian Assange can benefit from the First Amendment of the US Constitution which protects freedom of expression, and accordingly he will not be sentenced to the death penalty. Summary judgment. If no guarantees are provided within three weeks, Julian Assange can challenge his extradition to the United Kingdom as a last resort, the BBC explains.

As a last resort, it can also approach the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

A US judge is prosecuting Julian Assange for releasing more than 700,000 classified documents covering US military and diplomatic activities, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan, over 14 years ago. Including a video showing civilians, including two Reuters journalists, killed by American combat helicopter fire in Iraq in July 2007. The 52-year-old Australian is being prosecuted under the 1917 Espionage Act.

Many voices have urged US President Joe Biden to drop 18 impeachments against Donald Trump during his first term. In recent weeks, people close to Julian Assange, who has been detained in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison for five years, have warned of his deteriorating health.

His defense also highlights the risk of suicide in the event of extradition.

