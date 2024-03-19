News

After its initial failures, the Russian command learned lessons from the war in Ukraine

Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Krasnodar on March 7, 2024.
Mikhail Metzel/AFP

Decryption – The Russian military gradually sought to correct the mistakes made in the conduct of its “special operations”. An effort that also explains the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive last year.

The Russian military has not been one to officially confirm that it is restructuring. So the ministry’s spokesman did not say a word about the dismissal of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet. But Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested late last week that the changes were necessary for the navy to be seriously weakened by its adversary. “Training with staff is required daily. for “prevent Air and drone attacks Sailors »He said, because the threat has been ordered to conform.

For two years, the Russian army has also learned lessons from the war in Ukraine. She slowly sought to correct the mistakes she had made in the conduct of her “special operation”. This effort also explains the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive last year. “Education army is stronger”A French military source observes…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 85% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? enter

(TagsToTranslate)Vladimir Putin

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

War in Ukraine: 11 Russian drones shot down, international probe requested, Russian guilty… Update on the situation

January 26, 2024

The victim’s mother says she could see her son’s body

4 weeks ago

Joe Biden ordered retaliation against Iran

January 30, 2024

Summary of the war between Israel and Hamas for this Tuesday, January 9, 2024

January 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button