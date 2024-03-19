After its initial failures, the Russian command learned lessons from the war in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Krasnodar on March 7, 2024.

Mikhail Metzel/AFP



Decryption – The Russian military gradually sought to correct the mistakes made in the conduct of its “special operations”. An effort that also explains the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive last year.

The Russian military has not been one to officially confirm that it is restructuring. So the ministry’s spokesman did not say a word about the dismissal of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet. But Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested late last week that the changes were necessary for the navy to be seriously weakened by its adversary. “Training with staff is required daily. for “prevent Air and drone attacks Sailors »He said, because the threat has been ordered to conform.

For two years, the Russian army has also learned lessons from the war in Ukraine. She slowly sought to correct the mistakes she had made in the conduct of her “special operation”. This effort also explains the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive last year. “Education army is stronger”A French military source observes…