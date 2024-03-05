Young American soldier pleads guilty to leaking secret defense documents

A young American soldier, who was arrested in 2023 for leaking classified defense documents, pleaded guilty on Monday, March 4, sealing a deal for 16 years in prison against the most serious prosecution for espionage. The classified documents revealed US intelligence concerns about the viability of a Ukrainian counter-offensive. They also implied that Washington was collecting intelligence on its closest partners, particularly Israel and South Korea.

Jack Teixeira, designated as an expert in IT and communication, published this confidential information on a discussion group on the Discord platform. Then he moved on to other social networks. Federal police (FBI) arrested him outside his family home in Ditton, south of Boston, on April 13, 2023, a few days after these leaks were revealed in the American press.

A deal that allows him to avoid life imprisonment

Jack Teixeira, 22, appeared in federal court in Boston wearing an orange prisoner’s outfit. He admitted to passing on information related to American national defense, but prosecutors will not charge him with espionage, which could have sent him to life in prison. “Mr. Teixeira coldly set aside the national security of the United States and betrayed his solemn oath to defend his country and the faith of the American people he was sworn to protect.”In a press release of the American Department of Justice, it was announced by its Deputy Secretary Matthew Olsen.

By reaching a court agreement, the Air Force National Guard recruit escaped a criminal trial. On the other hand, he will be sentenced by a judge to 16 years and eight months in prison, a $50,000 fine and must help intelligence officials figure out how the leak was possible.