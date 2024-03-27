The death toll has increased to 143

In front of the partially burned Crocus Coty Hall on the western outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on March 27, 2024. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

The death toll from last week’s attack in Moscow’s suburbs reached 143 on Wednesday March 27, according to a new report communicated by Russian authorities, making the attack already the worst claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) on European soil.

The list of victims, published on the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, now counts 143 deaths. On Wednesday, 80 injured people, including 6 children, were hospitalized at midday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Morashko said, as quoted by the TASS news agency. An unnamed medical source also told TASS on Wednesday morning that 205 people received outpatient care that did not require hospitalization.

Tatiana Golikova, Russia’s deputy prime minister, told the press on Tuesday that many people in a state of shock did not turn to doctors immediately after the attack, hence the sudden increase in such treatment.

Claimed by the Islamic State group

On Friday, gunmen opened fire at a concert hall near Moscow, before setting Crocus City Hall on fire. Four alleged attackers have since been arrested, along with several suspects accused of helping them.

The attack was quickly claimed by the Islamic State group, but Russian authorities continue to establish links with Ukraine and its Western allies, without presenting evidence. Kyiv has categorically denied the allegations.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, three days after the events and IS claims, acknowledged for the first time that the alleged attackers “Radical Islamists”While continuing to point to Ukraine.

He substantially affirmed that the alleged assailants intended to escape “In Ukraine”. The border between these two countries, which have been fighting each other militarily for two years, is however very difficult to cross.

