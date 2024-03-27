News

The death toll has increased to 143

Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read

In front of the partially burned Crocus Coty Hall on the western outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on March 27, 2024.

The death toll from last week’s attack in Moscow’s suburbs reached 143 on Wednesday March 27, according to a new report communicated by Russian authorities, making the attack already the worst claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) on European soil.

The list of victims, published on the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, now counts 143 deaths. On Wednesday, 80 injured people, including 6 children, were hospitalized at midday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Morashko said, as quoted by the TASS news agency. An unnamed medical source also told TASS on Wednesday morning that 205 people received outpatient care that did not require hospitalization.

Tatiana Golikova, Russia’s deputy prime minister, told the press on Tuesday that many people in a state of shock did not turn to doctors immediately after the attack, hence the sudden increase in such treatment.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Attack near Moscow: fault line on top, scapegoat outside

Claimed by the Islamic State group

On Friday, gunmen opened fire at a concert hall near Moscow, before setting Crocus City Hall on fire. Four alleged attackers have since been arrested, along with several suspects accused of helping them.

The attack was quickly claimed by the Islamic State group, but Russian authorities continue to establish links with Ukraine and its Western allies, without presenting evidence. Kyiv has categorically denied the allegations.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, three days after the events and IS claims, acknowledged for the first time that the alleged attackers “Radical Islamists”While continuing to point to Ukraine.

He substantially affirmed that the alleged assailants intended to escape “In Ukraine”. The border between these two countries, which have been fighting each other militarily for two years, is however very difficult to cross.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers CROCUS CITY HALL ATTACK: After accusing Kiev, Moscow points west

The world with AFP

Reuse this content

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

DR Congo pushes Guinea aside and waits for Mali or Ivory Coast

February 3, 2024

War in Ukraine: 11 Russian drones shot down, international probe requested, Russian guilty… Update on the situation

January 26, 2024

At least two died in Guinea during the demonstrations in Conakry

4 weeks ago

Minister Alejandro Mayorkas has been indicted by elected officials, the first in 150 years.

February 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button