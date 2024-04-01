Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu should be released from hospital on Tuesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday, his office announced Monday. He had undergone an operation the previous day for a hernia, which was discovered during a routine check-up on Saturday. The interim is confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin.

Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hospital late in the day on Sunday to undergo the highly monitored procedure, after the nearly six-month-old war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Saturday, thousands of Israelis once again took to the streets to demand his resignation. They hold him responsible for the incessant detention of their sons, husbands, parents. 130 people are still detained by Hamas, of whom 34 have died, according to the Israeli army.

Hospitalized in July

The prime minister “feels very well and is continuing daily activities including consultations and conversations from the hospital,” his office said in a statement, adding that he was due to be released on Tuesday afternoon. From the hospital, he sent greetings on social networks X, A law promoted by Communications Minister Shlomo Karai and passed by Parliament. It announced that it would “take immediate action” to ban Al Jazeera’s broadcasts.