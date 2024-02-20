While the West mourns Navalny’s death, prisoner Julian Assange is at risk of being extradited to the United States and sentenced to life in prison.

Yves Daudal publishes on his blog the words of Lubos Blaha, Vice-President of the National Council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic:

It is sad, of course, that this man is dead, but it is strange that the entire West is promoting conspiracy theories, when his death is not even the subject of an investigation. Putin certainly didn’t need him dead, Navalny should have spent the next few decades in prison, and he wasn’t a political threat to anyone. Officials say the cause of his death was a blood clot. We don’t know anything else, the case is under investigation, everything else is just a conspiracy. I’m not going to pretend I’m going to cry all night because of Navalny – thousands of children are dying in Gaza and all the media is spitting on them, and now they’re going to talk about this American agent on air for a week. It would be better to see what the British and Americans are doing with Julian Assange, who is being held to death in this glorious West that prides itself on freedom of speech and the protection of journalists. Let him recall his silence when Gonzalo Lira, an American journalist critical of Zelensky, died recently in detention in Ukraine. They didn’t even remember it. And today they will moralize about Navalny’s death. Again, it’s always sad when someone dies, but this is pure hypocrisy.

Regarding Julian Assange, he risks extradition to the United States where he could face up to 175 years in prison:

The WikiLeaks founder, accused of espionage by Washington for releasing hundreds of thousands of military documents in 2010 and 2011, has been detained for five years in a high-security British prison in Belmarsh. London’s High Court is due to consider his appeal request over possible extradition to the United States on Tuesday and Wednesday. With drawn features, tears in her eyes, Stella Assange fears her husband will lose his appeal. Julian Assange will then be extradited to the United States, which charges him with espionage. ” Julian has been jailed for 175 years. This is a possible punishment. One of the alleged sources of the WikiLeaks documents has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison. These are mafia methods! » she scorns. As the WikiLeaks founder’s health continues to deteriorate, after a heart attack in 2021, a sentence that worries him even more: “ His health is deteriorating mentally and physically. His life is in danger every day he spends in prison. If he is extradited, he will die. »

as American journalist Gonzalo Lira, Died in prison in UkraineVery few articles refer to his case:

Within a few months, his health seemed to deteriorate and the 55-year-old died suddenly last week. His death remained a mystery. A pro-Putin American-Chilean filmmaker who was jailed in Ukraine for spreading Russian propaganda has died in prison. Gonzalo Lira, a 55-year-old YouTuber and director born in Burbank, California, was sentenced in May 2023 (…) According to our American colleagues, Gonzalo Lira revealed that he was tortured by detainees during his stay in prison. Information denied by Ukrainian authorities. In a letter he sent to his sister, it was revealed by New York Post, the director claimed he was suffering from “double pneumonia”, a pneumothorax and severe inflammation of the lungs. In this letter Gonzalo himself claims to have been treated for simple pneumonia and operated on to reduce his edema. Information that could not be verified. His official cause of death has not been released.

TF1 discussed his case in December 2023, casting doubt on the conspiracy version of his arrest… but still not discussing his death, although it is very real.

