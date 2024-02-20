The crisis between Brazil and Israel worsens after Lula’s comments on Gaza

EVARISTO SA / AFP EVARISTO SA / AFP Brazil’s president remains “persona non grata” in Israel after he compared the war in Gaza to the Holocaust on Sunday, February 18.

International – A diplomatic crisis is escalating between Brazil and Israel. Brazil’s Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, called on Israel’s Ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, this Monday, February 19, after President Lula’s announcement. “Personality Non Grata” For his comments comparing the Gaza war to the Holocaust in Israel. Israel had earlier protested by summoning the Brazilian ambassador.

The diplomatic fallout began on Sunday, when Lula made scathing remarks about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, calling the war a “Genocide”.

“Shameful and serious” comment

What is happening to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip has never happened at any other time in history. In fact, this has already happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”He told the press from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he was attending an African Union summit.

Hours after the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted strongly by condemning the comments. “Embarrassing and serious”. He only said that Lula has it “Insulted the memory of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis”

And the tension was not relieved on Monday. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Lula is now “Personality Non Grata” In the Hebrew state, Until he apologizes and retracts his comments.”

“A serious anti-Semitic attack”

“The comments made by Brazilian President Lula when he compared the just war of the State of Israel against Hamas, which killed and killed Jews, with Hitler and the Nazis are a shameful and serious anti-Semitic attack against the Jewish people and the State. Israel »Israel Katz made the announcement during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, where he himself called on the Brazilian ambassador to Israel.

Government spokesman Alon Levy agreed with this on Monday, when he denounced during a press briefing, “Perpetrators of a real genocide, Hamas death squads who burned entire families alive, cremated them and reduced them to human ashes on October 7”. “We will not tolerate world leaders trying to give Hamas political or legal cover.”he added.

Hamas, for its part, welcomed these comments “(its) accurate description of what people are going through” Gaza and public “The Enormity of the Crime” Committed by Israel.

