103 years old, she is checked in the middle of the night without a license and without insurance – Ouest-France evening edition

The Italian Carabinieri had a strange encounter on the night of Sunday March 10 to Monday March 11. During a traffic stop, they encountered a 103-year-old woman who was driving with an expired license.

She can be installed in front of a soap opera or in an armchair with a weave. However, that evening, she was driving dangerously on Italian roads, behind the wheel of a Fiat Panda white

The Italian daily reports that 103-year-old Giuseppina M. was arrested by the local Carabinieri between Sunday and last Monday at around 1 a.m. as she was leaving Bondeno, located in the province of Ferrara. Sarada Union. She was returning from a card game at a bar with her friends, a common outing she participates in every afternoon.

No license or insurance

The Italian tribes admitted to being very surprised when they discovered the character. Above all, his year of birth: 1920. He was also concerned about the visible person. “Attitude”. Problem: His license had expired. Her little pink document expired two years ago, so she was no longer allowed on the road. In Italy it must be renewed every two years, after age 80 (Read below).

Additionally, the car was not properly insured. And the police also took note of his behavior “Dangerous”. Without doubt, the car was taken away by a tow truck and Giuseppina M. was fined and then taken home.

Network Star

Since this arrest, his face has been discussed on local television and social networks. While some point to his behavior as dangerous, others joke about the rather funny situation. The residents even offered to accompany the old woman to her daily friendly meetings. A centenarian plans to treat himself to a Vespa.